Easter travel safety: President Cyril Ramaphosa's advice for South African motorists

As thousands of people travel to destinations across the country to celebrate the Easter holiday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads. "As we move around our beautiful country, let us reduce speed, buckle up, rest up and leave our phones alone while we’re driving," Ramaphosa said.

With the influx of travellers on South Africa’s roads, the Department of Transport also launched a comprehensive road safety and law enforcement campaign aimed at preventing accidents and saving lives. IOL reported that six people died in a head-on collision involving a bakkie and an SUV on the N4 between Belfast and Machadodorp in Mpumalanga on Thursday, as the Easter traffic surge begins. For decades, South Africa has battled with the loss of lives on the country’s roads, particularly during holiday periods, despite numerous efforts to reduce the number of accidents.

Ramaphosa urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and to avoid unnecessary haste by departing from home or work in good time. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “Let’s make sure vehicles are well-maintained and that we avoid the need to rush by leaving home or our workplaces early enough. This will allow us to be patient with other road users and to enjoy the beauty of our landscapes," Ramaphosa said. “This should also be a period of care and peace in our homes and communities."