Kei Bridge - A man died and five other people were seriously injured when two cars collided on the N2 near Kei Bridge in the Eastern Cape, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Saturday
Kei Bridge police were investigating a case of culpable homicide. It was alleged that two motor vehicles collided head-on along the N2 in the Kei Cuttings near Kei Bridge on Friday night, Captain Jackson Manatha said.
"A 35-year-old male driver was fatally injured and five other passengers were seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to Butterworth Hospital. The cause of the accident is not known but under investigation by Kei Bridge police detectives. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until his next of kin is officially informed of his death," Manatha said.
African News Agency (ANA)