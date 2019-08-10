Kei Bridge - A man died and five other people were seriously injured when two cars collided on the N2 near Kei Bridge in the Eastern Cape, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Saturday

Kei Bridge police were investigating a case of culpable homicide. It was alleged that two motor vehicles collided head-on along the N2 in the Kei Cuttings near Kei Bridge on Friday night, Captain Jackson Manatha said.