11 appear in Gqeberha courts over drugs, abalone and hijacked cars

Cape Town - Eleven suspects appeared in various courts on Monday in Gqeberha on a variety of charges.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the arrested suspects were found to be in possession of drugs, abalone and stolen or hijacked vehicles.

On Sunday, at around 4.25am, an alarm was activated in the Schoemakerskop vicinity. However, on their way to the scene officers from the K9 Unit noticed a vehicle standing in the bushes.

As officers investigated, four men jumped out and fled on foot in different directions. Officers inspected the vehicle and found bags of abalone in the boot.

“The members called for the assistance of a private anti-poaching unit to assist with securing the area. Police dog Cylo was utilised to search the bushes,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Cannabis confiscated at the weekend by police. Photo: SAPS

She said Cylo picked up a trace in the bushes and two suspects handed themselves over and were subsequently arrested.

A third man was arrested and found to be in possession of diving equipment.

The three men, aged between 24 and 29 were found to have been in possession of abalone worth R580 000 and diving equipment.

In separate incidents, a further eight suspects, aged between 30 and 55, were arrested for drug-related offences after search warrants were executed in the Kuyga, Schauderville, Bethelsdorp and Sidwell areas.

Janse van Rensburg said drugs to the value of R228 000 were confiscated and included 107 full mandrax tablets; 46 half mandrax tablets; 18 quarter mandrax tablets; 134 packets of methamphetamine; one big bag of methamphetamine weighing 43 grams; 540 ziplock bags of cannabis; and 28 packets of cat/cocaine.

Four vehicles alleged to have been stolen or hijacked were also recovered

“All these suspects appeared in the different magistrate’s courts on Monday,” said Janse van Rensburg.

African News Agency (ANA)