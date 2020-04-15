11 people killed as taxi, truck collide on the N2 in the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - Eleven people were killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the N2 on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened between Mount Ayliff and Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape at about 16:30, where 11 commuters of the minibus taxi died while two occupants of the truck sustained serious injuries.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula expressed sadness and condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a swift and full recovery.

Mbalula said the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s Crash Investigation Unit will be working with the police to investigate the cause of the collision.

"Officials will also ascertain whether or not any lockdown regulations were contravened," Mbalula said.