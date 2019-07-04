Fourteen suspects appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court for contravention of the national credit act, Eastern Cape police said. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Fourteen suspects aged between 29 and 63 on Thursday appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court for contravention of the national credit act, Eastern Cape police said. Spokesperson Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said the suspects were allegedly found in possession of 221 South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards which did not belong to them.

Ngcakani said Noluvo Kastikasti 29, Masibulele Maqhovu 30, Jeff Ngomba 34, Pumza Bolo 39, Unathi Kwayiya 42, Vuyelwa Magwadi 45, Nontsikelelo Nyonane 46, Elizabeth Joka 47, Cikizwa Phonoyi 50, Ntombizanele Ludziya 52, Sindiswa Mtshatsheni 53, Wandile Dyantyi 54, Mercy Mbinda 56 and Eric Yula 63, were arrested following a tip off that they were allegedly conducting suspicious transactions at teller machines in a local East London mall on Monday.

All 14 accused were granted bail of R500 and the matter was postponed to August 2 for further investigation.

