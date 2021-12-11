16 Days of activism: ’Seven days in ICU’ – Lerato Sebolelo’s story

Cape Town – It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence this 16 Days of Activism and beyond. Here is Lerato Sebolelo’s story. “I dated him for seven years. He often swore at me in front of people, and I always kept quiet.

But the one day I swore back at him, he beat me up so badly that I was hospitalised for seven days. He never even phoned or came to see me. I opened an assault case, but he was never arrested. Before I went for counselling, I thought that being abused was my fault because I had pushed him too far.

But now I realise that I never deserved it. I felt enormous relief. Being part of a support group has also made me aware that I’m not alone. Others are going through the same, if not worse.” Powa is calling on survivors from across the country to #DonateYourVoice and tell their individual stories of survival, to demystify the faces and voices behind the statistics. VIDEO: Powa/Joko

Donate your voice The Donate Your Voice is an initiative by Joko and POWA (People Opposing Woman Abuse) during this year’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. With the goal of amplifying the stories of gender-based violence survivors Donate Your Voice has called on the public, celebrities, influencers, DJs and presenters to lend their voices to recite a story.

Call to action It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence and donate your voice to get survivor stories heard at www.joko.co.za Last year, Joko led a call for South Africans to “End the Silence” on domestic and gender-based violence. This year it has amplified that call by asking for survivors to tell their stories.