179 Eastern Cape learners cleared of Covid-19

Durban - Hospitalised learners from Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape, have been cleared after testing positive for Covid-19 last month, the provincial health department said on Thursday. The 179 learners were discharged on Thursday morning, and while the school remains temporarily closed, the pupils have been allowed to return home. The pupils tested positive for the virus on June 17 and 18 and were isolated and quarantined at Madzikane kaZulu Hospital, Hotsong Hospital and private establishments. The group was cared for by a team of doctors, nurses, social workers and psychologists. The province's MEC for health, Sindiswa Gomba, said on Thursday that she was grateful to the team that cared for the children. She also extended thanks to the team from the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital that provided psycho-social support. "We are happy that we had a 100% recovery rate. This further shows that Covid-19 can be beaten," said the MEC via a statement.

Eastern Cape education MEC, Fundile Gade, said he was "overjoyed" at the recoveries.

"The 100% recovery is something that we are all very thankful for, as it reflects on the high quality of care and psycho-social support that these learners were exposed to while in the care of our health department. It is for that reason that we extend our heartfelt appreciation for the high quality of professionalism and care."

Gade urged schools to ensure that any Covid-19 cases were reported speedily, saying that quick reporting allowed for quick intervention "which in turn saves lives and allows the department to make strategic and swift interventions".

He said the education department was still monitoring the recoveries of the infected teachers and support staff from the school, before deciding when the facility would be re-opened.

African News Agency/ANA

