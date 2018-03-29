Port Elizabeth - Ngqamakhwe Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two women lost their lives and 16 people were injured in a bakkie accident.

Police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha said it was alleged that a bakkie was on its way to Ngqamakhwe town when the accident occurred at Mpatheni Location, Nofotyo Village on Thursday.

Manatha said the bakkie did not collide with another vehicle and the cause of the accident was unknown at this stage.

He said that two women died at the scene of the crash while 16 others travelling in the bakkie were injured and taken to Ngqamakhwe Day Hospital.

The identities of both deceased have not yet been released.

African News Agency/ANA