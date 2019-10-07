A 20-year-old male reveller drowned on Sunday morning at a Port Elizabeth pool party. Picture: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - A 20-year-old man drowned at a pool party in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, at the weekend. Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said the incident occurred in the early hours on Sunday.

He said paramedics responded to reports of a drowning at a swimming pool in Port Elizabeth central at about 4 am

"Reports from the scene allege that a 20-year-old male had fallen into a swimming pool at a club house while socialising and that people on scene were not able to find him as there was no light," said Herbst.

"When medics arrived on scene the patient had already been pulled out the water by the SA Police Service and members of the public. The patient was assessed however found to have no signs of life and sadly declared deceased on the scene."