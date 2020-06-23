204 pupils, hostel staff test positive for Covid-19 at Eastern Cape school

Cape Town – The Eastern Cape Education Department has confirmed 204 persons at a school in the province tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department said 204 pupils and hostel assistants at Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca tested positive and confirmed that doctors and tracers have been deployed to the school.

The Department of Basic Education announced the reopening of schools across the country from June 8, and pupils in grades 12 and 7 were the first to return to school.

Currently, the Eastern Cape had the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa yesterday at 16 895 cases after Gauteng, which had the second highest number of infections at 22 341. The Western Cape, deemed the country’s epicentre of Covid-19, had 52 554 infections.

According to provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, the department is also looking at possibly converting the hostel into an isolation facility.