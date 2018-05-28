Johannesburg - The Willowvale Regional Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, sentences a 23-year-old man to 25 years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Pumezo Sikhahlane was sentenced after he was convicted of raping an eleven-year-old girl.

"The accused met the victim on 24 August 2017 at about 10am at Hlakothi Locality, Ntsimbakazi Village, Willowvale. He did not say anything but dragged the victim to his home where undressed and raped her," Manatha said.

Manatha said a case was registered at the Willowvale Police Station and was later handed over to Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for investigation.

"The accused was traced and arrested. He was charged with rape," Manatha said.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned violence and rape of both children and women; and welcomed the hefty sentence handed to the accused adding that it would serve as a deterrent to all others.

African News Agency/ANA