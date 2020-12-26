293 Covid-19 related deaths and 14 796 new cases recorded on Christmas Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - South Africa recorded 293 Covid-19 related deaths and 14 796 new cases on Christmas Day. The cumulative total of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 983 359. On Friday the Health Ministry reported 115 deaths in the Eastern Cape, 6 in the Free State, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 27, Limpopo 10, Mpumalanga 5 and Western Cape 107. This brings the total to 26 276 deaths. Recoveries currently stand at 830 251. A cumulative 6 378 007 tests have been conducted with 52 223 tests completed since the last report, the Health Ministry said.

While extending his seasons greetings to South Africans on Friday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize called on South Africans to make behavioural changes this festive season as the country experiences the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mkhize called on all to follow social distancing regulations. “During this festive season, we wish all South Africans a very special Christmas and a happy new year.

“What we would like to emphasise is the importance of behaviour change. It’s important for us to wear our masks, it’s important for us to wash our hands, use sanitisers and ensure social distancing to save each other from getting infected with Covid-19,” Mkhize said.

Here are five basic #COVID19 prevention measures when staying out this festive season #CelebrateSafe pic.twitter.com/3aHV4EuCPs — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 25, 2020

He also encouraged people to start using the COVID Alert SA.