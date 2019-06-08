File picture: SAPS Twitter

Dutywa - Dutywa police are investigating cases of culpable homicide and failure to stop after an accident after three children were killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. A car driving along the R408 near Mqonci village between Dutywa and Ngcobo allegedly hit three boys, aged seven, nine, and 15, walking on the side of the road at about 4.10pm on Friday afternoon, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"All of them passed away at the scene. The motor car driver did not stop and failed to report the accident at Dutywa Police Station. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld until all their family members are officially informed of their deaths," he said.

Anyone who might have a description or details of the car was asked to contact the Dutywa Police Station on 047-489-1333. All information would be treated as confidential.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu had condemned the behaviour of the car driver for failing to stop and report the fatal accident, Manatha said.