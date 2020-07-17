67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Buy a mask so a healthcare worker in need can get one too

Wearing a mask to protect yourself and others against Covid-19 has become a critical message from the World Health Organization as well as the South African government.

However, sometimes access to basic healthcare equipment is a challenge. Which is why CCFA, a Port Elizabeth based not-for-profit company, is running a buy 1, donate 1 mask drive.

The NPO recently moved forward its planned Mandela Day handover when it learned that staff at the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth were in desperate need of masks. CCFA quickly stepped up and donated 500 masks to delighted hospital staff.





"We read about the need for masks at Livingstone Hospital and, considering the invaluable work they are doing at this time and with our head office being based in Port Elizabeth, we decided to bring our Mandela Day initiative forward," explains Di Luden, Executive Director of CCFA.





"It was the most humbling experience to visit the hospital and interact with the staff, who are exhausted coping with the increasing numbers in the COVID-19 infections. But, they remain cheerful, upbeat and optimistic and were truly grateful for the donation."





Radiologist Tania Muthen and Di Luden of CCFA during the handover of 500 masks to Livingstone Hospital. Picture: Supplied

The masks are sewn according to the Department of Health guidelines and are made up of 3 layers. The outer layer is 100% cotton, the middle layer is Spunbon interfacing, which inhibits the transfer of small particles yet doesn’t inhibit breathing and the inner layer is made of polyester. Elastic ear loops make putting on and taking off the mask as quick and easy as possible.