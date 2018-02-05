Deon Harmse could not be cross examined on Tuesday because of a serious medical condition. Picture: Raahil Sain /ANA

Port Elizabeth - The case against two men charged with the execution style murder of 12-year-old Aliya ‘Angel’ Tee was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Tee, 12, was killed in June 2016 when gunmen, posing as police officers, forced open the back door of her Barberry Street home in Bethelsdorp.

Nealon Redhouse, 18, and Deon Harmse, 24 have been charged with Tee's murder and the attempted murder of her parents.

Other charges against the pair include housebreaking with intent to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The case, which was set down for continuation of the trial on Tuesday, could not get underway because Harmse was seriously ill.

He has lost a significant amount of weight and has medical apparatus attached to his body.

“He is in a lot of pain and not in a position to continue,” said his attorney James Riley.

Tee was a Grade7 pupil and prefect at Strelitzia Primary School in Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas.

According to the State her father, Edmund, was shot and incapacitated while trying to fend off the attackers.

After the men shot Edmund they allegedly proceeded to look for other family members in the home.

Tee and her mother, Candice, were in the bathroom when they were discovered by the gunmen.

After pleading with the men not to shoot, the schoolgirl was shot execution style in the head.

Her mother survived and according to evidence passed out during the shooting. She later regained consciousness to discover her daughter’s lifeless body covered in blood.

The case was postponed provisionally until March 26 to determine Harmse’s medical state.

African News Agency/ANA