Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. PHOTO: Raahil Sain/ANA

Port Elizabeth - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Monday announced that Mayor Mongameli Bobani had relieved acting City Manager Peter Nielson of his duties with immediate effect, citing medical reasons. In a statement, the municipality said it wished to inform residents and stakeholders of the decision.

"Mr Nielson will soon undergo a medical operation that will make him unable to perform his duties," the municipality said. "It is for this reason that the Executive Mayor has decided to appoint Mrs Noxolo Nqwazi to act as City Manager."

Nqwazi is currently Executive Director for Arts, Sport, Recreation and Culture (ASRC) within the municipality.

Bobani said: "I would like to thank Mr Nielson for the commitment he has shown while acting in this important position. I wish him all the best and good health."

Last month, Democratic Alliance councillor and federal chairperson Athol Trollip said the Nelson Mandela Bay metro was being run by a "coalition of corruption" and said there was a "systematic collapse" within the municipality.

Nielson has been the fourth acting city manager in the metro since September last year and according to the DA his appointment was irregular, citing the absence of minimum qualifications and competencies.

Trollip laid criminal charges against Bobani and Nielson.

African News Agency (ANA)