A road between Qhaka and Mthatha, Eastern Cape is virtually cut off after mudslides during heavy rains and flooding. A 12-year-old girl drowned following flooding at KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere). Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The Alfred Nzo District Municipality has urged communities to remain "calm and vigilant" amid incessant rains that have so far led to the death of two people - one of them a 12-year-old girl who drowned after she was swept away by a raging river while attempting to cross a flooded bridge. The second person to perish in this Eastern Cape district was a 39-year-old woman whose body was found near a river at Labane village in Mbizana. The child drowned in Lubhacweni village, KwaBhaca (formerly known as Mount Frere).

The rain has caused localised flooding and washed away bridges. Some bridges remain intact but are submerged under water. Many rural roads in the district have been rendered impassible, Mbizana being most affected.

Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said: “We wish to send our deepest condolences to the two families of the deceased, the family of the 12-year- old child and a family of the 39-year-old woman in Mbizana.”

The mayor added: “We urge all residents to remain calm and vigilant all the times. All those living in low lying areas must monitor water levels and move to safer places".

In a statement late on Tuesday the municipality warned against crossing "overflowing and invisible bridges".

Mehlomakhulu said: "Our disaster management teams are continuing to monitor the situation are on standby for immediate response and rescue".

Those in the area in need of assistance are urged to call the disaster management centre on 039 254 0748.

African News Agency/ANA