Alfred Nzo council chief whip Noziphiwo Tobo. Photo: Alfred Nzo District Municipality/Facebook.

PORT ELIZABETH - The Alfred Nzo District Municipality has announced the death of its Chief Whip, a Noziphiwo Tobo, on Sunday following illness. “It is with profound sadness that we announce passing on of councillor Noziphiwo Tobo, who at the time of her passing, was serving as the Chief Whip of the majority party in the Council,” Speaker of the Council Simthembile Kulu said on Monday

“We send our deepest condolences to her family, relatives, friends and colleagues,” Kulu said.

Tobo, who was 69 years old at the time of her death, first served as the Chief Whip of the Alfred Nzo District Municipality in August 2015.

She was also a councillor for local economic development in 2011 after Mbizana and Ntabankulu local municipalities were incorporated into Alfred Nzo District.

Tobo was also the first speaker of the Mbizana local municipal council after the local government election in 2000.

In 2006 she was elected as a councillor in the OR Tambo district municipality.

Executive mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said that local government had lost a councillor of high calibre.

"She always reminded us that this sphere of government was formed to serve the people, her wisdom will be solely missed,” he said.

The funeral details will be made available in due course after discussions with the family.

African News Agency (ANA)