​East London - The African National Congress (ANC) leaders went all out on Friday to woo Buffalo City communities ahead of South Africa's ruling party's 106 celebrations in East London.

Various vans packed with audio and loud speakers have been driving around areas of East London and calling for residents to come in their numbers for the January 8 Statement that will be delivered by the party President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

Ramaphosa received a warm welcome from the residents of an informal settlements during his walkabout at Duncan Village. He was accompanied by the Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and other local party leaders.

Ramaphosa also took some time to visit the home of the late ANC stalwart Henry Fazi at Ziphunzana informal settlement at Duncan Village, where he spent time chatting with the family members.

Another ANC national executive committee member Zweli Mkhize did a walkabout at Mdantsane Highway Shopping Centre. The party leaders took some time to hear from the residents their concerns about the organisation while delivering a message of the new united ANC which is working on reclaiming its position as the leader of the community. Mkhize was joined by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule with deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte and ANC head of Communication Khusela Sangoni at Buffalo City Stadium. Picture: ANA Reporter





Meanwhile at the stadiums, the workers were busy with final touches of the stage layout.

The ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule said it was all systems go for the party's 106 birthday celebrations.

"The programme will commence at 8am and the officials will greet attendees in the overflow areas; we also have an entertainment line up including Zahara, Mzwakhe Mbuli and Distruction Boys among others," said Magashule.

When asked about reports that he is refusing to vacate his position as the premier of Free State, Magashule said those reports are false.

"Myself and comrade [Paul] Mashatile will be vacating our positions as Premier [of Free State] and MEC [of Cogta in Gauteng] at the end of financial year."

Magashule said, the president of the country, Jacob Zuma will attend the party celebrations as an ex-officio member of the NEC. He said former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe have also been invited. Magashule said the event will ber graced by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ANC continues to preach the message of unity and is calling for those feel let down by the party to come back and work with the party in fixing its image.

African News Agency/ANA