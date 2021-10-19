Alleged arsonist arrested after fire claimed two lives, including that of 3-year-old boy

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man who allegedly torched a home and caused the death of two people including a 3 -year-old boy will be appearing in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The 32-year-old suspect was wanted by police after the incident on Sunday morning.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said the suspect faces charges of murder, attempted murder and arson. Swart said it is alleged that during the early hours of Sunday morning the suspect allegedly set a home alight in Oliver Street in Blikkiesdorp, Kariega. “Some of the occupants managed to break down the back door and escaped. As a family friend, aged 30 years old, went back into the house to rescue a 3-year-old boy, they were trapped and burned to death.

“The names of the victims are Misumzi Tee, 30, and 3-year-old Azabeluncedo Madikane. The motive is yet to be established,” Swart said. The suspect was subsequently arrested on Monday evening in Bloza, Rocklands just outside Gqeberha. Swart said while police officers were executing the arrest at about 10.50pm, officers were informed by a complainant that the same suspect also allegedly stabbed him a few days ago.

“A case of assault with the intent to cause bodily harm was also opened against the suspect and he is due to appear in the St Albans Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 on the said charge,” Swart said. Acting District Police Commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso applauded the team for their relentless efforts in tracking and tracing the suspect. [email protected]