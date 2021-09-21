Alleged cop killer caught in Cape Town makes court appearance

CAPE TOWN: The alleged cop killer from the Eastern Cape who was tracked and traced to a hospital in Cape Town appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Floki Thando Mangolwane, 24, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) while in hospital.

Eastern Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said members of the East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team traced Mangolwane to Tygerberg Hospital, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds he sustained on September 10, when he was involved in an alleged taxi violence-related incident. Sergeant Pumlani Dastile was killed in front of a tavern in Zone 4, Zwelitsha, King William’s Town, on August 23. Mgolodela said it was alleged that Sergeant Dastile was accosted by four unknown men while he was talking to his friends.

While in hospital, Mangolwane was under heavy police guard until he could be discharged and returned to the Eastern Cape. The case against him has been postponed until September 30, when he will be appearing alongside his co-accused, Kwanga Nojaholo, 36, who has been in custody since his arrest on August 27. Nojaholo was arrested by the Hawks’ East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in conjunction with the Provincial Organised Crime team and the Zwelitsha detective team.

According to Mgolodela, Nojaholo is alleged to have assisted the suspects with transportation, accommodation and the location of the deceased cop prior to his death. However, the case took a turn for the worst when the main suspect in the murder investigation was found dead in Cape Town. The Hawks’ East London team traced the man to Cape Town but, while getting ready to apprehend him, officers were told the suspect had allegedly been involved in a shooting incident in Khayelitsha at about 2.30pm.

"On arrival at the sc­ene, a 25-year-old male was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds and was posi­tively identified by one of his family members. The circumstances around his death are unknown at this sta­ge, pending an ongoing investigation," Mgolodela said. "Thr­ough the Hawks' inve­stigation, he was the main suspect in Se­rgeant Pumlani Dastile's mur­der," said Mgolodela.