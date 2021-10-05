Alleged Eastern Cape cop killers arrested

Rustenburg – Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman in the Eastern Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said on Tuesday. Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said the Hawks, together with Queenstown Public Order Policing, arrested the five, aged between 34 and 49, on Tuesday morning.

"It is alleged that on August 30, 2021 at about 10pm warrant officer Kolile Kulu was asleep at his house when three unknown men appeared at the door and demanded entry from his wife. The wife is reported to have opened the door and the men asked for the whereabouts of the husband. The men are further alleged to have headed for the room where they met Kulu in his deep sleep and fatally shot him. "The matter was immediately taken over by the East London-based Hawks for probing, which culminated in the arrest of the five this morning. A firearm, which is also suspected to be a murder weapon, has also been confiscated. Two more arrests are imminent," captain Mgolodela said. In a separate incident, four gunmen made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a post office in Thornhill, Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that at about 7.30am, one unknown man entered the post office and accosted a security guard and held him at gunpoint. The security guard was then disarmed of his firearm," sergeant Majola Nkohli said. Three more unknown armed men also walked in and went to the manager’s office. "The manager was pistol whipped and she sustained an open wound on the head. An undisclosed amount of cash and the manager’s handbag were also taken. The suspects fled in a white Nissan NP 200 bakkie. A case of business robbery was opened for further investigation."