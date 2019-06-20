File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Maclear - A 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the Maclear Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection to the murder of a 76-year-old farm owner, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation -- commonly known as the Hawks -- in the Eastern Cape said. Spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Feni, said it was alleged that Cebo Andile Mgabashe was a part of a five-man gang who allegedly murdered Louis Petrus van der Berg.

The group also attempted to murder of his wife Veronica van der Berg and stole a firearm, an undisclosed amount of money and the couple's cellphones.

Five men allegedly went to the Van der Berg's farm in Maclear on October 26, 2016, under the pretence that they were looking for their missing cow, Feni said.

She said the five men first met two farmworkers who introduced them to Van der Berg.

"Suddenly an argument erupted between the group of men and the 76-year-old. He was allegedly attacked with knives and a blunt object which led to his untimely death. The group turned their attention to his wife. Fortunately, she survived the attack," Feni said.

"The suspects fled which led to a serious manhunt by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team. Last week Wednesday, the team made their first breakthrough with the arrest of Mgabashe in Qumbu. The four other alleged suspects are still at large. Investigations are continuing."

African News Agency (ANA)