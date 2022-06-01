AmaMpondo King Zanozuko dies after short illness

Johannesburg - The amaMpondo kingdom is mourning the death of King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau, who succumbed to a short illness on Tuesday. King Zanozuko was the first king to be recognised in this capacity during the term of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the nation of amaMpondo and to the royal family, including his mother, Queen Zuziwe Victoria (Nobandla), sisters Princesses Nontsasa and Ziyanda and his five children. The president said: “We reach out in mourning to the amaMpondo kingdom at the passing of a distinguished leader who made an important contribution to uniting the royal family and the amaMpondo community, which are important constituents of our greater nationhood.” Kumkani Tyelovuyo Sigcau (Zanozuko) was the first king to be recognised in this capacity during Ramaphosa’s term and the two engaged on numerous occasions about the service delivery and local development initiatives residing under the district development model.

The president said: “While Kumkani Zanozuko was a proud and respected custodian of customs and traditions that were centuries old, he was equally passionate about the socio-economic development of the kingdom and the greater Eastern Cape province for centuries into the future. “He was a fervent proponent of integrated development as facilitated by the district development model in the OR Tambo District Municipality and he reached out to other kings in the province in his enthusiasm for the Eastern Seaboard Development Initiative.” Ramaphosa added: “The outcomes of the recent Summit on Communal Land Administration and Tenure serve as a means for us to honour and realise Kumkani Zanozuko’s vision for the amaMpondo nation and for our country more broadly. May his soul rest in peace.”

