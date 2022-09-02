AmaMpondo kingdom ends mourning period three months after the death of King Zanozuko Sigcau

Ntabankulu – After three months, the AmaMpondo kingdom in the north of the Eastern Cape, has officially ended the mourning period, opening a window for the royal family to start discussing issues like succession. King Zanozuko Sigcau died at the end of May this year, aged 47.

The University of Transkei educated king (he was a lawyer by profession) was laid to rest in June. He took over the throne in 2018 after the Nhlapho commission found that the Sigcaus had a legitimate claim as kings of the Mpondo Kingdom, which includes the towns of Flagstaff, Lusikisiki, Ntabankulu and Port St Johns. The last legally recognised king of the AmaMpodo was Mandlonke Sigcau who died in 1937.

On Friday all amakhosi (Chiefs) of the kingdom met in KwaTantsi Great Place, Ntabankulu, in the Eastern Cape, to end the mourning period and discuss other issues. Royal spokesperson Prince Mzwandile Maraqana confirmed to IOL that the matter would be on the agenda, but remained mum on the issue of succession. “Thank you for your interest in the affairs of amaMpondo Kingdom. It is indeed true that we, as Mpondo Kingship, will be meeting iiNkosi at Ntabankulu (on Friday) to brief iiNkosi and their subjects about the following:

“The status quo of the kingdom since the passing of His Majesty King Zanozuko on May 31, 2022; 2.The announcement of the end of 3-month mourning period; and 3. A briefing on issues of development in Pondoland,” the prince said. NEWS: Today the Kingdom of AmaMpondo in the Eastern Cape ends 3 months of mourning period which was undertaken in May this year when their King, Zanozuko Sigcau, passed away. Mpondo people will be informed about this when a meeting of Amakhosi held at Ntabankulu concludes. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 2, 2022 Even though the issue of succession has been kept under wraps by the kingdom's royal family, IOL understands that there are two candidates vying for the throne and the issue of succession is expected to be concluded at the end of this year after the family has met to decide on the rightful heir. The current regent is Dumelani Sigcau, an uncle of the late king who comes from the Kimbili royal house, which the King came from as well.

According to an obituary which was prepared by the royal family in June, the late king was married to Princess Nomxolisi Makaula of kwaBhaca, in the Eastern Cape.