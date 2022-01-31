Amathole councillor who was dragged in viral video, house gets riddled with bullets

Cape Town - Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a local councillor’s house was riddled with bullets on Sunday. Councillor Nanziwe Rulashe from the Amathole District Municipality (ADM) made headlines last week after videos surfaced across social media of Rulashe kicking and screaming as she was dragged, allegedly by armed men, from the municipal offices in East London.

In one of the videos, a woman who claims to be head of security says she received verbal instructions from the municipal manager to have Rulashe removed from the offices. The videos have sparked outrage across social media platforms. Executive mayor Nceba Ndikinda said the matter would be “fully investigated”. The ANC condemned the action taken against one of its councillors in full view of municipal staff.

It has been speculated the attempt on her life is linked to the previous incident. An attempt has been made on the life of Councillor Nanziwe Rulashe from the Amathole District Municipality. Photo: Facebook/supplied According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, Cambridge police have opened a case of attempted murder. Kinana said the incident took place at about 2am in Baysville and said the gunman aimed at Rulashe’s bedroom. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“According to the information, an unidentified suspect arrived and started shooting several shots through the bedroom window. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this stage. “The SAPS will not make any speculation,” Kinana said.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered the establishment of a task team to lead the investigation into the matter. No arrests have been made as yet. Regional secretary in the Amathole region for the ANC, Teris Nthuthu, told News24 they are asking for top investigators to be brought in from provincial and national levels to investigate this matter.

Nthuthu told the publication that the party is also calling for police to provide Rulashe with security to guarantee her safety. He said the attack on the councillor could be an attempt to disrupt the region and condemned the attack on Rulashe, and said it could not be accepted or tolerated. [email protected]