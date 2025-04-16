American pastor Josh Sullivan rescued from kidnappers in Eastern Cape - three suspects killed

Josh Sullivan, an American pastor, kidnapped by gun-wielding robbers during a church service in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape last week, has been rescued. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) Sullivan was held at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Tuesday. "As officers approached the house, they observed a vehicle on the premises. The suspects inside the vehicle upon seeing law enforcement allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team." Fuma said officers retaliated and three suspects were killed.

The victim was found inside the vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in an excellent condition. This operation demonstrates the critical importance of inter-agency collaboration and timely intelligence in tackling serious organised crime. The Hawks commend the bravery and professionalism of all officers and support personnel involved in securing the victim’s safe return.

We extend sincere appreciation to all role players that includes our law enforcement members, the public, international partners, both local and international media whose support and vigilance were instrumental in this success. As investigations continue, we respectfully request privacy for the victim and his family as they navigate this period of recovery. Anyone with credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111 or submit tips anonymously via the MySAPS App.