ANC called on to probe all its public representatives with Fort Hare degrees

Cape Town - The DA calls on the ANC to conduct an internal audit of all its public representatives with degrees obtained from Fort Hare since 2013. This comes after recent oversight conducted at the University of Fort Hare revealed the level of political interference by the ANC in the Faculty of Public Administration at the Bisho campus.

The latest report alleged Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane lied about the details surrounding his research proposal to obtain a master’s and PhD degree in public administration from Fort Hare University, with only a BCom degree. In March, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it had launched an investigation into Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet on allegations of qualification fraud, and accused of obtaining her honours and master’s degrees despite not having an undergraduate qualification. It has been further alleged that Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku’s studies at Fort Hare have become the subject of a SIU probe.

“This together with cadre deployment are the reasons we see dysfunctional State institutions crippling our economy,” DA spokesperson Chantel King said. King also said that the infiltration of the ANC politicians at institutions of higher learning was blatant disregard for meaningful transformation in the sector as well as disregarding the sacrifices made daily by students who want to better their lives through education and break the cycle of poverty. “The DA patiently awaits the conclusion of the Special Investigating Unit investigation.

“In the meantime, President Cyril Ramaphosa must suspend Minister Kiviet until the conclusion of the SIU investigation. “We will not allow the capturing of higher learning institutions by the ANC as was done with state capture of this country,” King added. However, IOL previously reported that Mabuyane denied the bogus qualifications allegation and had activated a legal team.