ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte. Picture:Bhekikhaya Mabaso

Port Elizabeth - After an on-air altercation on eNCA on Tuesday between the ANC’s Deputy Secretary General Jesse Duarte and political reporter Samkele Maseko, senior channel representatives met with a delegation from the party on Wednesday. In that meeting, eNCA restated its position that it would continue to ask tough and interrogative questions of all political parties in the election period and would not put up with verbal abuse or bullying from any politician, the broadcaster said via an emailed statement.

The channel also told the ruling party that it would adhere to the rules of engagement between the media and political parties as prescribed by the Electoral Code of Conduct, which allows reporters to question politicians on any issues without fear of intimidation.

“After a frank and robust discussion, the channel welcomes the ANC’s commitment to media freedom and it agreeing to move on from the incident," eNCA Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Maggs said.

"We also appreciate the ANC’s concern that journalists should be allowed to operate unhindered and without fear in the field as well as the party’s acknowledgement that it is the undisputed right of the media to ask tough questions.”

Maggs says clarification was also given to the ANC that there was no later editing of the live eight-minute interview to show an anti-ANC bias.

He said eNCA denied that its 2016 election coverage payoff line 'Your Independent Election Channel' promoted political change, as Duarte had alleged.

