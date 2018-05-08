Port Elizabeth - African National Congress (ANC) councillor Andile Lungisa, convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, was sentenced to two years behind bars in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

Last month, Lungisa was found guilty of intentionally smashing a glass jug over the head of former mayoral committee member for transport, Rano Kayser, during a chaotic 2016 Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting.

Kayser sustained multiple lacerations to his head and neck with pictures showing him drenched in blood after the incident. Other councillors received trauma counselling after the violent fracas.

Read: WATCH: Andile Lungisa mum after assault conviction

VIDEO: Andile Lungisa says he 'was very scared' during council brawl

In passing sentence, Magistrate Morne Cannon said that in his view a non-custodial sentence would over-emphasise Lungisa’s personal circumstances.

Cannon said it was clear that Lungisa showed no remorse and took no responsibility for his actions.

Lungisa is now in custody and has been taken down to the court’s holding cells.

His lawyer is expected to bring an application for leave to appeal conviction and sentence later on Wednesday.

African News Agency/ANA