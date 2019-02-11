Walmer Gqeberha Clinic in Port Elizabeth was vandalised and had ARV stock stolen at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - The Eastern Cape health department has slammed the vandalisation of the Walmer Gqeberha Clinic in Port Elizabeth where ARV stock was stolen at the weekend. Eastern Cape Health MEC Helen Sauls-August said she was disappointed with the vandalism.

Perpetrators destroyed computers and removed plumbing material.

Spokesman, Lwandile Sicwetsha said fire extinguishers were used to vandalise and steal ARVs.

“The destruction of health facilities is a set back in government’s efforts of bringing primary healthcare facilities within communities. The criminals are taking away rights of residents to have access to quality healthcare. The community structures in the Nelson Mandela must rise against this criminality and protect healthcare facilities from criminals. It can’t be correct that few criminals are allowed to destroy clinics and the community doesn’t do anything,” said Sauls-August.

The incident was reported to police.

Sicwetsha said patients were advised to use Walmer 14 and Port Elizabeth central clinics in the interim.

Cleaning of the facility is expected to commence after the police complete investigations at the clinic.

African News Agency/ANA