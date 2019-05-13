Picture: rawpixel.com/Pexels

Port Elizabeth - A 31-year-old Port Elizabeth man is expected to appear in the magistrate's court on Monday following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at the weekend. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the accident occurred on Beach Drive in Summerstrand on Sunday, when the driver of an Audi A4 was driving in the right lane towards Kings Beach when he allegedly hit two pedestrians standing next to an island in the road.

One of them died at the scene.

The driver then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into four stationary vehicles parked near the Humewood Hotel. Naidu said the motorist got out of the car and ran away, but was later arrested.

The deceased has not yet been identified and the second pedestrian, a 26-year old woman from Zwide, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver faces charges of drunk driving, culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

African News Agency/ANA