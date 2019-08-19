Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police are searching for the mother of a newborn boy who was found dumped in a bin in Summerstrand. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that about 8:30am on Sunday, a vagrant was rummaging in a bin at the corners of Beach Road and 2nd Avenue when he saw the naked baby in the bin.

Naidu said the infant who was already dead, but had his umbilical cord still attached.

A case of concealment of birth was opened and is under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother or is suspicious of anyone who may have been pregnant recently is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 041 5045019.

