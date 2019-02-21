Picture: Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - A seven-month-old baby has been killed in a double murder in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said on Thursday that a 40-year-old father and his baby were murdered in a suspected hit-style murder on Wednesday night.

Beetge said it was alleged that the mother, father and baby were sleeping in the same bed at their home in Mabaso Street, Veeplaas.

Beetge said at about 10:20 pm the door to their home was kicked open by two suspects.

He said one of the suspects fired several shots towards the 40-year-old father, Siyabulela Vena and his 7-month old daughter Asesakhe Vena.

Both father and daughter sustained multiple wounds and passed away on the scene.

The 32-year-old mother sought cover under the blankets when the shooting unfolded. She was unharmed during the incident.

The two suspects fled the scene without taking any valuables.

The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie said SAPS management was appalled by the murder of the child. "The SAPS strongly condemns the killing of children. The protection of our children has a nationwide focus and is a priority for the SAPS. We are calling on our community to come forward with information that could assist with the identification of the motive and suspects involved in this double murder.”

Any person with information that could assist police with the investigation can contact the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

African News Agency/ANA