Port Elizabeth - An Under-21 Blue Bulls rugby player charged with rape appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday, this time with new legal representation.

The rugby player is facing a charge of rape after an 18-year-old woman opened a case against him at the end of last month.

The alleged incident took place after a night out in KwaMagxaki in Port Elizabeth.

The rugby player, who cannot be named until he has formally pleaded, is being represented by well known Port Elizabeth attorney Danie Gouws.

In recent months, Gouws also represented Chantelle Coutts, the mistress of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou.

It is alleged that the rugby player was driving with a friend and the woman when an argument ensued. The vehicle came to a standstill and the rugby player allegedly pulled the woman out of the car and raped her in a bush.

During court proceedings on Monday, Gouws said he was not in a position to proceed with the player’s formal bail application.

He said he needed time to prepare and the bail application would be conducted in statement form.

This means the rugby player will not be put in the dock by his defence.

The case was postponed until January 22.

