Port Elizabeth - An under-21 Blue Bulls rugby player charged with rape made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The rugby player is facing a charge of rape after an 18-year-old woman opened a case against him last week.

The alleged incident took place after a night out in KwaMagxaki in Port Elizabeth. Police said that the man was arrested on December 28.

It is understood that rugby player was driving with a friend and the woman when an argument ensued. The vehicle came to a standstill and the rugby player allegedly pulled the woman out of the car and raped her in a bush and left.

During proceedings on Monday, the State asked the court to postpone the matter for profiles, and asked for the formal bail application to rather proceed next week. The profiles include background checks on whether an accused has previous convictions or pending cases.

The State indicated they would be ready to proceed with the bail application, even if profiles were still not ready by next week.

The defence made a request for a final remand.

The rugby player, who cannot be named until he has formally pleaded, appeared in the dock dressed in a checkered shirt and jeans.

He smiled at the public seated in a packed court gallery, to the annoyance of community members there to support the 18-year-old woman.

The case was postponed until January 15.

Meanwhile, The Blue Bulls Company has issued a statement acknowledging the arrest, saying a further statement will be released “once the legal system has run its course”.

