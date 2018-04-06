East London - East London and Mthatha K9 police search and rescue divers have retrieved the body of an unidentified man from the Bulolo dam at Port St Johns, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The search and rescue unit officers were dispatched to the scene after members of the public "lodged a complaint of a person drowned in the river", Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said.

"It is still unclear as to how the drowning took place." The body was retrieved from the river after a brief search and handed over to Port St Johns police. An inquest docket had been opened, Mzuku said.

"Police would like to urge anyone with a missing relative to contact Port St Johns police station on 047-564-1189 or Crimestop on 08600-10111."



African News Agency/ANA