File picture: SAPS Twitter

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of the 24-year-old man was found lying in an open field on a footpath in Mars Street Barcelona on Tuesday morning.

Naidu said the victim, identified as Ray-Theo Valentine, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“It is suspected that Valentine may have been affiliated to a gang,” she said.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of murder.

African News Agency (ANA)