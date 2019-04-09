PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of the 24-year-old man was found lying in an open field on a footpath in Mars Street Barcelona on Tuesday morning.
Naidu said the victim, identified as Ray-Theo Valentine, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“It is suspected that Valentine may have been affiliated to a gang,” she said.
The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of murder.
African News Agency (ANA)