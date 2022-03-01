Boy, 3, dies in a shack fire in Barcelona, Eastern Cape

"At about 1.10am police responded to a complaint of fire in Virgo Street in Barcelona. After the fire brigade extinguished the fire, the body of Elton Saterdag , 3, was found. The child’s mother, 34, and two other siblings, aged 10 years and five months-old escaped. The mother sustained burns to her arms and back while the 10-year-old girl sustained burns to her arm and leg. The infant sustained minor scratches. All of them were taken to hospital for treatment," said spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Rustenburg - A three-year-old boy died in a shack fire in Barcelona near Gelvandale on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said.

"It is suspected that the cause of the fire may have been a burning candle. An inquest docket is opened for further investigation," Colonel Naidu said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl died after a car knocked her down in Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, on Monday evening.

"A 39-year-old driver of a Red Toyota Tazz was driving on the Rocklands Road on his way to Kariega, when he collided with an 11-year-old girl, Maria Makwena.