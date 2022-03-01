Boy, 3, dies in a shack fire in Barcelona, Eastern Cape
Rustenburg - A three-year-old boy died in a shack fire in Barcelona near Gelvandale on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said.
"At about 1.10am police responded to a complaint of fire in Virgo Street in Barcelona. After the fire brigade extinguished the fire, the body of Elton Saterdag , 3, was found. The child’s mother, 34, and two other siblings, aged 10 years and five months-old escaped. The mother sustained burns to her arms and back while the 10-year-old girl sustained burns to her arm and leg. The infant sustained minor scratches. All of them were taken to hospital for treatment," said spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.
"It is suspected that the cause of the fire may have been a burning candle. An inquest docket is opened for further investigation," Colonel Naidu said.
In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl died after a car knocked her down in Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, on Monday evening.
"A 39-year-old driver of a Red Toyota Tazz was driving on the Rocklands Road on his way to Kariega, when he collided with an 11-year-old girl, Maria Makwena.
"According to the driver, he noticed children walking on the pavement on his approach. He also alleges that he decreased speed and when he was close to them, two children suddenly ran across the road, but one of them turned back again and the accident took place. The girl passed away on the scene," said Captain Andre Beetge.
He said a culpable homicide case was opened at Kariega police station.
