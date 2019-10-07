Picture: Brett Hondow/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape on Monday said it had launched a manhunt for at least two men involved in the shooting and wounding of a 5-year-old boy at the weekend. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they had launched a 72-hour activation plan, which involves various units working together to solve a crime, after the child was shot in Helenvale, in the city’s northern areas on Sunday.

Naidu the boy was in the vicinity of a 35-year-old man, who was sitting in Terblanche Street in Helenvale, and was the target of the attack.

She said two males approached the man and started shooting at him. He was wounded in the hip while a stray bullet hit the child in his stomach.

Naidu said the suspects got into a white Hyundai vehicle and drove off. Both victims were transported to hospital for treatment.