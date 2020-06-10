Boyfriend arrested after brutal murder of Eastern Cape woman
Cape Town – A 36-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend and dumping her body in an open field.
This preceded the brutal murders of mother-of-three Naledi Phangindawo, 25, from KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, and that of the eight months' pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found hanging in a veld in Roodepoort with stab wounds.
Police Minister Bheki Cele yesterday expressed concern over gender-based violence as the suspects were allegedly known to both women.
"The (Eastern Cape) suspect has been linked to the stabbing and murder of a 45-year-old woman who is believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend," SAPS said in a statement.
"The body of the deceased was found dumped on an open field on Friday, 05 June, 2020 at about 11:00 by a passer-by. After an intensive investigation, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday and the deceased's belongings were recovered from him."
He is expected to appear at the Mthatha Magistrate's Court soon.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga praised the detectives who made the breakthrough in the investigation, saying: "We must oppose bail in all aspects. He must face the full might of the law.
"This arrest must be a deterrent to all those who continue to terrorise vulnerable women and continue to perpetuate gender-based violence."IOL