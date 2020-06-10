Boyfriend arrested after brutal murder of Eastern Cape woman

Cape Town – A 36-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend and dumping her body in an open field.

This preceded the brutal murders of mother-of-three Naledi Phangindawo, 25, from KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, and that of the eight months' pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found hanging in a veld in Roodepoort with stab wounds.

Police Minister Bheki Cele yesterday expressed concern over gender-based violence as the suspects were allegedly known to both women.

"The (Eastern Cape) suspect has been linked to the stabbing and murder of a 45-year-old woman who is believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend," SAPS said in a statement.

"The body of the deceased was found dumped on an open field on Friday, 05 June, 2020 at about 11:00 by a passer-by. After an intensive investigation, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday and the deceased's belongings were recovered from him."