Boyfriend, friend charged with woman’s murder after he reported her missing

Cape Town – The boyfriend of slain Nelson Mandela Bay mother Vicki Terblanche and his friend are due to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court today. The 42-year-old Terblanche’s body was dumped in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes on Saturday. Terblanche, the mother of a 12-year-old boy, had been reported missing by her 32-year-old boyfriend on Thursday at Mount Road police station.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the arrests followed after officers had been alerted over alleged suspicious activity at a 1st Avenue, Milpark, complex. On arrival, officers found doors and a garage door standing open at about 10pm. While investigating at the house, a man arrived, who detectives soon realised was Terblanche’s boyfriend, who had reported her missing. This led police to a house in Burd Street, Newtonpark, where a 24-year-old man was also questioned and the subsequent discovery of Terblanche’s body. “The male was then taken to the police station for questioning. A further probe led police to a house in Burt Street, Newton Park, where a 24-year-old male was also questioned.

’’At about 03:00 (Saturday) morning and after an intense investigation, detectives, with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue Unit, found the body of the missing woman, Vicki Terblanche, buried in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes,” Naidu said. “A post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death. Both men are detained on a charge of murder and expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, October 25.’’ Last Wednesday, the fiancé of murdered 16-year-old Cynthia Williams, Kyle Barnes, handed himself over to police.

The pregnant Cynthia’s body was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of Barnes’ grandparents’ house in Kamesh, Uitenhage, 10 days after she was murdered. Cynthia had been reported missing by her boyfriend. Barnes appeared in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a murder charge. He has been remanded in custody until a formal bail application. “It is appalling to note that these women have met their fate in such a vile and despicable manner at the mercy of those they loved and trusted,’’ Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso said.