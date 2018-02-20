A former DA activist, who accused Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip (above) of offering her a bribe, has finally appointed an attorney. Picture: Reuters/Luvuyo Mehlwana

Port Elizabeth - A former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist, who accused Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip of offering her a bribe, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and finally appointed an attorney.

Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, from Tshwete Village, is accused of defaming Trollip by claiming he offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on former DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.

Her claims were published in a local newspaper in the run-up to the municipal elections in 2016.

According to court documents, Jack also deposed an affidavit containing false accusations and forwarded it to DA Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe.

She is facing a charge of crimen injuria.

In August last year, Jack fired her attorney in the middle of court proceedings.

The following month, another defence attorney withdrew citing that Jack did not want to cooperate with him.

The investigations have been completed and the case is trial ready but proceedings were stalled because Jack could not finalise her defence team.

On Wednesday she appointed an attorney. The matter was postponed for her new attorney to appoint an advocate and for copies of the docket to be provided to her defence.

The case will resume on Friday.

African News Agency/ANA