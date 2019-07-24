Buffalo City Municipality in the Eastern Cape issued a warning to all residents that gale-force winds with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour could be experienced. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Buffalo City Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday issued a warning to all residents that gale-force winds with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour could be experienced. Municipal spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya said that due to the strong winds the metro had already experienced a number of issues. Ngwenya said that motorists were warned that there was a tree blocking the road near the NU11 rent office in Mdantsane.

A traffic light was hanging in Amalinda in the Main Road while a Telkom pole was hanging at Gleneagle Road in Stirling.

Ngwenya said on Tuesday night a shack fire broke out at the East Bank, temporary structures blew down in Amalinda and a tree fell onto a house in Duncan Village. He said there were massive power surges at the Elvin Factory at Woodbrook while power outages were occurring in several other areas.

The municipality urged residents to try take down items which could pose a risk to them or their surroundings including tents, gazebos and plastic dirt bins.

