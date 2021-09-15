Bullet in envelope warning for municipality officials presiding over disciplinary hearings

Cape Town – Two senior officials at the Mnquma Municipality in the Eastern Cape are under 24-hour protection after receiving death threats. On Friday, the Eastern Cape officials were horrified on each opening a brown envelope before going to work with a bullet inside, with a copy of their WhatsApp profile photographs attached. At the back of the photograph it was written, ’’You are next’’.

The duo are presiding over the disciplinary hearings of three managers facing a fraud and corruption probe. According to municipality spokesperson Loyiso Mpalantshane, Corporate Services director advocate Siphiwo Caga and Community Services director Makhaya Kibi have each opened cases of intimidation with the police in Butterworth. One of the managers under scrutiny has been placed on suspension while an internal probe is under way into how a municipal vehicle – sold on auction for half the asking price – ended up being registered in her name.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said: ’’The circumstances surrounding the incidents form part of investigation and police are continuing with the investigation.’’ Caga, who is in hiding with his wife and three children, told News24: ’’Part of my job is to ensure compliance and take action against transgressors who violate municipal laws by enforcing consequence management and at the back of mind I have always known that I will face resistance from those who think they are above the law. But I have never anticipated that it will be in the form of death threats.’’ Kibi has cancelled meetings and community engagement programmes that would make him an easy target.