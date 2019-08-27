Nelson Mandela Bay Council. FILE PHOTO/ANA

PORT ELIZABETH - The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber (NMBBC) has raised concerns over the Nelson Mandela Bay Council's failure to appoint key personnel to vacant positions, especially the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). NMBBC President Andrew Muir said this was despite National Treasury having gone on record to say that the failure to appoint a permanent CFO, before the end of August, would affect the approval of any roll over applications for unspent conditional grants.

“Should this happen, it would place tremendous pressure on the metro’s financial viability – leading to further non-performance on critical service delivery areas.”

Muir called on the city’s political leadership to urgently fast-track the appointment of a CFO “to avoid further dysfunction in the metro”.

He said all role players needed to recommit towards rebuilding the city and putting the best interests of its people first.

The council, which is on recess until September 20 - after the Ward 20 by-election - has not met to approve the appointment of a new CFO in addition to other senior managers.

African News Agency (ANA)