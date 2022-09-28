Cable thieves gun down local community watch patroller in the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - Two suspects, aged 19 and 28, are expected to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after a local community watch member was shot and killed in Kamesh in the Eastern Cape. The suspects, believed to be cable thieves, were fleeing a crime scene when 37-year-old Bernard Christoffels was shot several times on Tuesday morning.

According to the provincial police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the victim died on the scene due to injuries sustained. “A 37-year-old male died after being shot and killed by cable thieves in Kamesh. “This followed after members of Kamesh local community watch were busy doing street patrols and finding three suspects burning cables in an empty house in Moffat Street, Kamesh, at about 8.30am.

“They confiscated the cable, and then the three suspects fled from the scene. “The patrollers ran after them when one of the suspects turned around and fired several shots at them, wounding the victim, the 37-year-old Bernard Christoffels, several times. He passed away on the scene due to fatal wounds,” Beetge said. Police opened a case of murder for investigation.

Beetge said officers attending the crime scene followed up on information and shortly thereafter, arrested two suspects and confiscated a pistol with five rounds of ammunition found to be in their possession. “They were detained for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, but further investigation will be done to determine their link to the murder. “The two suspects, aged 19 and 28, will be appearing in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to face the charges against them,” Beetge said.

Police have urged anyone who could assist in their investigation or to find the suspect/s to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Heinrich Swanepoel at 071 475 2294 or report any information anonymously via Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. [email protected] IOL