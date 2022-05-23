Calls grow for police to arrest killer of Namhla Mtwa as South Africans unite behind #justicefornamhla

Cape Town – Public outcry at the killing of Eastern Cape woman Namhla Mtwa has South Africans calling for justice. The #justicefornamhla has been trending on social media platforms.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mtwa, 34, who worked for the OR Tambo Municipality, was gunned down in her vehicle on April 21. She was shot nine times and was declared dead at the scene. #JusticeForNamhla they are raising funds for a private investigator because the police have failed Namhla pic.twitter.com/CE2xYpDFRc — Oshun of Evangelista (@GodessOshun) May 23, 2022 The incident occurred after 7pm when she arrived home in Sidwadawa View in Mthatha.

No arrests have been made. Claims have been made that Mtwa’s long-time boyfriend, an Eastern Cape businessman and member of the ANC, masterminded her murder. Mtwa apparently ended the relationship two months before her death and allegedly received a death threat from her former partner.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 41-year-old man told News24, he was innocent called on the public to allow the law to run its course. Namhla, we going to need you to FIGHT‼️We need you at the forefront of this FIGHT. We stand beside you and behind you. We fighting with you till the very end. I am sorry for all the pain you and your family had to endure ❤️#justicefornamhla pic.twitter.com/mk9HR2cBap — Allthingspretty (@LotteringVee) May 23, 2022 However, since Mtwa’s family revealed details found on her phone about their allegedly abusive relationship the public is baying for his blood. Explicit images and videos of Mtwa’s injuries from the alleged abuse have been widely circulated on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

WhatsApp text messages between Mtwa and her boyfriend have also been shared. In images Mtwa is seen to have a swollen eye, burn marks on her body and bruises alleged to be caused by a sjambok on her body. That bastard deserves a beating the same way he assaulted Namhla #JusticeForNamhla pic.twitter.com/syA8zEOpTE — EFF Joburg Forces. (@Effgroundforces) May 23, 2022 In a video on Twitter, a woman, whose face has been covered but who is alleged to be Mtwa, is being beaten while naked on the bed. Her bloodied and bruised body is visible.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has called on the SAPS to swiftly investigate allegations of gender-based violence and femicide (GBV&F) in the Mtwa case. “It has since emerged this week that Namhla’s death may have been more than just a random criminal act, but a case of GBV&F, which must be investigated.

This is devastating & heartbreaking 💔💔💔💔💔. After watching Namhla’s snippets of her funeral I’m glad her sister did all that she could. May she & her family receive healing ❤️‍🩹 and strength to fight 4 her now 🙏🏾. #justicefornamhla #justiceforhlehle pic.twitter.com/c5JwUhtCEq — Khumi Nong 🇿🇦 (@khumi_Nong) May 21, 2022 “This follows on social media posts allegedly made by the victim’s sister on Friday calling for further action to be taken in the matter showing images of the late Ms Mtwa bearing scars and bruises, alongside her WhatsApp conversations with family and friends alleging the years-long abuse had been at the hands of her long-time lover. “Someone must answer for the vicious killing of this young woman. We must also find answers to the images that we have seen which show that before her death, she was exposed to all manner of barbaric acts.

“Our laws empower us to strengthen the fight against GBV&F and we must use it to expose and bring to book perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Mabuyane said. Help Sanga get justice for her sister please retweet as much as you can! Kwanele ngoku.... @eNCA @EFFSouthAfrica we need your help siyaphela singabafazi #justicefornamhla#R127Million pic.twitter.com/LnP13cKbMF — #JusticeForHlehle (@Visiswa_Simbi) May 20, 2022 Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said a senior manager had been appointed to oversee the case. Mr Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa, @PresidencyZA and @SAPoliceService can you please ensure that there is #justicefornamhla. The nation is watching. The women of South Africa are watching. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 21, 2022 She said a manhunt had been launched to trace suspects linked to the crime.

“Members of the family and the public are therefore assured that Namhla’s case is in the hands of capable and professionally trained detectives. “An appeal is also made that whoever possesses critical information that will add value to the work of the investigating team and further lead to the arrest of the suspect, should please share it with the lead investigator,” Mene said. Mabuyane also called on the public to support the efforts of law enforcement agencies during its investigation.

“We trust that law enforcement authorities will take all the necessary steps to investigate these allegations and most importantly bring about #JusticeforNamhla. “We must also do everything in our power to ensure that no other young woman suffers the same fate that has befallen Namhla. “Let us raise our voices louder and sharper against all manner of violence perpetrated against women,” Mabuyane added.