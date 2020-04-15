Calm restored in Port Elizabeth after looting, arrests
Cape Town – Due to the high visibility of law enforcement in the area, no further lootings took place in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth last night or today.
Nine people have been arrested in separate incidents since yesterday morning in connection with the lootings that took place in the Bethesldorp area, police said.
The suspects will all face charges relating to business robbery or housebreaking and theft. Additional charge of violating the regulations of the Disaster Management Act – not been confined to their residence – will also be added.
The suspects, aged between 23 and 50 years old, are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court soon relating to their respective charges.
Many of the looting incidents took place simultaneously and the reaction of the police and other law enforcement agencies was swift. Due to the volatility of the situation, public order police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
A metro police officer was also injured yesterday after she was was hit by a stone in the face in Timothy Valley on Tuesday.
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said metro police officers were attacked while attending to a shop looting at Mpuko Street in Timothy Valley.
Eastern Cape police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said: “These acts are purely criminal and are condemned in the strongest possible terms.
"Community members are warned to refrain from engaging in criminal acts as we will not hesitate to arrest and detain anyone found in contravention of the law.
"Law Enforcement continue to patrol the area until the situation has returned to normal and will also continue to enforce the Disaster Management Act Regulations."IOL