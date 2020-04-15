Calm restored in Port Elizabeth after looting, arrests

Cape Town – Due to the high visibility of law enforcement in the area, no further lootings took place in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth last night or today.

Nine people have been arrested in separate incidents since yesterday morning in connection with the lootings that took place in the Bethesldorp area, police said.

The suspects will all face charges relating to business robbery or housebreaking and theft. Additional charge of violating the regulations of the Disaster Management Act – not been confined to their residence – will also be added.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 50 years old, are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court soon relating to their respective charges.

Many of the looting incidents took place simultaneously and the reaction of the police and other law enforcement agencies was swift. Due to the volatility of the situation, public order police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.