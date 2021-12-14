Car guards in Gqeberha to get private security accreditation

THE South African Police Service’s provincial office in the Eastern Cape announced on Monday that it would be helping car guards in a special project along Gqeberha beach fronts from Kings Beach to Pollock Beach. The project entails having unregistered car guards follow a course and obtaining the necessary accreditation (Grade E) through the Private Security Regulating Authority (PSIRA). In addition, car guards will be wearing a visible ID card on a colour coded and numbered identification vest/bib.

According to the provincial office, this project was initially spearheaded by the SAPS Humewood sector manager (Sector 3) three years ago, and since then, has been joined by the SAPS Humewood Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson ward 2 councillor Mr Renaldo Gouws, the Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch (SSNW), Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Security, Atlas security, ADT Security and City-Wide Security. The launch, which took place in Shark Rock Pier, was also aimed to promote the colour coded and numbered identification vests/bibs, as car guards will have specific areas allocated as per the colour code: Yellow and Blue - Kings Beach

Yellow and Green - Humewood Yellow and Orange - Hobie Beach Yellow and Red - Something Good

Yellow and Charcoal- Pollock Beach A unique number for every car guard will be on the back of the vests/bibs for easy identification. Car guards who are not registered yet will be allowed a six-month period to obtain the accreditation.